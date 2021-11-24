CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Thousands of Rhode Islanders get false close-contact alerts due to technical issue

Coronavirus

(File/Getty)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you received a text message from the R.I. Department of Health saying you were a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 — it may have been a mistake.

Approximately 3,300 people received the false alert, according to Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

He said the erroneous messages were the result of a technical issue that “caused new close contact notifications to go to some people who had previously been identified as close contacts.”

Follow-up messages were sent to those affected to clarify they were not close contacts. Wendelken said only those who got the clarifying message should disregard the close-contact notification.

The Health Department is working on a fix to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

