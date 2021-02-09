Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments not being filled in Mass.

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker says despite thousands of vaccine appointments being unfilled between the state’s mass vaccination sites, appointments will only remain available for eligible residents for the time being.

“I think the goal here is to make sure that every appointment that we have that’s available is taken by somebody who’s eligible,” Baker said in a press briefing Monday.

Currently, eligible residents are included in Phase 1, or are adults 75 and older in Phase 2.

As of Monday, between Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and two other mass vaccination sites currently open, WBZ reports there were roughly 7,500 open appointments.

At Gillette alone, a spokesperson from CIC Health, which manages the site, said there were over 3,800 appointments still unfilled Monday.

More local vaccine sites are opening, but have limited doses and appointments, forcing residents to wait, or drive long distances to the mass vaccination sites.

Chelmsford resident Joe White says a site like Gillette, roughly 50 miles away, wouldn’t be an option for him.

“It would be difficult for us to go a long distance. Driving is difficult for us,” White said. “We would have tried to avoid that.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday if there were any doses that go unused, they would be sent to another site, though it is unclear which sites, local or state-run, those would be.