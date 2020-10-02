‘This is a nightmare,’ says Brown U. Health dean on Trump’s positive coronavirus test

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Shortly after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the head of Brown University’s School of Public Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, blamed it on the White House staff.

“I can’t believe he was infected. This is a total failure by WH team to protect the President,” Dr. Jha tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Jha went on to say the news “is a total nightmare.”

Dr. Jha is an infectious disease and pandemic preparedness expert. Prior to his employment at Brown, he worked as a faculty director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“The most important thing here is now identifying who else has gotten infected, taking care of the president and putting in protocols for other people who work at the White House,” Dr. Jha told 12 News Friday. The testing regime is clearly inadequate but it’s not just about testing, they got to have mask wearing and social distancing on top of that.”

Pointing to the president’s age, Dr. Jha suggested that everyone who was near the 74-year-old commander-in-chief since Saturday needs to be tested in hopes of identifying the source.

This comes after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s top aides, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday after traveling with the president to a rally in Minnesota.

“A large number of people will need to be quarantined a large number will need to be tested on a daily basis,” Dr. Jha said Friday. “This is not going to be done sorting out for many many days if not weeks.”

