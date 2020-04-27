‘There were scary days’: Portsmouth couple on the mend after battle with COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH R.I. (WPRI) ─ Caroline and Don Kaull are high school sweethearts who have been together for 60 years.

They’ve had children and grandchildren, but did not expect life to throw a deadly virus at them.

The couple, both in their mid-70s, tells Eyewitness News they tested positive for COVID-19 in March after traveling with the University of Rhode Island (URI) basketball team, which Don is a radio analyst for.

“I had traveled with him to both of those games in the Bronx and UMass, so we both probably went to the worst places we could go that week and we didn’t know it at the time,” Caroline said.

On March 13, Don said he woke up with a 102-degree fever and body aches. He said the following days were even worse.

“Extreme fatigue and then the weird ones of losing my sense of smell and taste, but the fatigue one was the worst for me because I’d sleep all day long,” Don said.

Caroline started experiencing symptoms shortly thereafter, but said she was more concerned about her husband’s life than her own.

“I was worried for his [life],” she said. “There were a couple scary days laying in bed with aches and pains.”

Now, after 21 days of isolation, Don and Caroline are on the road to recovery.

Don credits taking antibiotics after a sinus infection early in March for not having worse symptoms, especially with his pre-existing health conditions.

“That antibiotic prevented the virus from getting to my lungs, so I was very lucky,” Don said.

The couple said that given their age, their doctor was proud of them for surviving the deadly virus.

Caroline said she wouldn’t want anyone to get this virus because it was terrifying at times. She urged everyone to continue practicing social distancing.

