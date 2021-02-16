CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
The 65,878th person to be vaccinated at Gillette Stadium will get Patriots home opener tickets

People are given COVID-19 vaccinations, center, as doses of COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into syringes at a counter, below, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at a vaccination center at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, CIC Health says they expect to administer the 65,878th COVID-19 vaccine shot at Gillette Stadium since the site opened as the first mass vaccination site in the Northeast last month.

Officials estimate the 65,878th patient will get vaccinated between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and say that person will receive two tickets to the New England Patriots’ 2021 season opener.

The seating capacity at Gillette Stadium is 65,878.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those 65,878 seats were vacant in 2020,” a news release said. “Vaccinations provide the greatest hope for a return to normalcy and playing before capacity crowds once again in 2021.”

On the site’s first day, officials administered about 300 vaccines, but have quickly expanded to more than 4,000 vaccines per day. Officials plan to expand to more in the days and weeks ahead.

