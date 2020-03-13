Breaking News
RI public schools closed next week; 9 new coronavirus cases identified
TF Green utilizing new tech to disinfect airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Airports nationwide, including T.F. Green International Airport, have been under a microscope over the past few weeks as the country grapples with the spread of the coronavirus.

T.F. Green’s John Goodman said he has a team of 40 people armed with “spray guns” full of a high-concentration disinfecting solution working around the clock to clean public spaces throughout the airport.

“If there is an area you touch, we are trying to clean it,” Goodman said. “People aren’t necessarily thinking about what those high-touch areas are.”

T.F. Green is also utilizing new technology to assist with sanitation, including a 360-degree disinfecting sprayer.

Another machine, armed with a high-concentration disinfecting solution, is wiping down escalator handrails consistently, according to Goodman.

  • A cleaning system wipes down escalator hand rails at T.F. Green.
  • T.F. Green’s 360-degree disinfectant sprayer.
  • An employee uses a “spray gun” to disinfect chairs at T.F. Green,

“These are all things people typically don’t even want to think about, but right now they need to think about it and we want them to know what we have been doing all along to keep them healthy and safe,” he added.

The U.S. Department of State has repeatedly urged everyone to limit travel if possible. Goodman said while the airport has seen a decline in travelers this past week, he acknowledged that limiting travel isn’t possible for everyone.

“Frankly, there are people who sometimes need to fly and sometimes need to get home, and for all of those folks, we want them to know we are taking every possible step to protect their health and safety with our advanced cleaning protocols,” Goodman said.

The Transport Security Administration (TSA) announced Friday it has altered its policies for travelers amid the global pandemic. Passengers are now allowed to have up to 12 ounces of hand-sanitizing gel in their carry-ons, though it will need to be scanned separately at the checkpoint.

