TF Green again offering voluntary rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. National Guard is once again providing voluntary rapid coronavirus tests to departing and arriving passengers at T.F. Green Airport.

The testing is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a station in the south baggage claim area of the terminal.

Results will be available within 15 minutes.

Additional testing options and information can be found online.