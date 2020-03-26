Breaking News
Massachusetts up to 25 COVID-19-related deaths, 2,417 total cases
1  of  3
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
Closings & Delays
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Taunton officers, firefighter test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: , Gina Marini

Posted: / Updated:

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Three police officers and one firefighter in Taunton have tested positive for COVID-19, putting an additional strain on staffing in both departments.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) notified Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh and Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw of the positive test results on Thursday.

Those four individuals have been isolated and are being monitored, according to Walsh and Bradshaw.

Out of an abundance of caution, members of the departments who came into close contact with their infected colleagues began to self-quarantine prior to learning of the positive test results.

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and will continue to closely monitor the situation as it continues to unfold,” Bradshaw said.

Both departments have been taking extra precautions when coming into contact with residents while responding to emergencies.

“Our number one priority during this time is serving the people of our community while staying safe and remaining healthy,” Walsh said. “We would like to remind the community that the department remains fully operational during this time and that it is safe to call us if you are in need of assistance.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com