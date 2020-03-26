Taunton officers, firefighter test positive for COVID-19

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Three police officers and one firefighter in Taunton have tested positive for COVID-19, putting an additional strain on staffing in both departments.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) notified Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh and Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw of the positive test results on Thursday.

Those four individuals have been isolated and are being monitored, according to Walsh and Bradshaw.

Out of an abundance of caution, members of the departments who came into close contact with their infected colleagues began to self-quarantine prior to learning of the positive test results.

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and will continue to closely monitor the situation as it continues to unfold,” Bradshaw said.

Both departments have been taking extra precautions when coming into contact with residents while responding to emergencies.

“Our number one priority during this time is serving the people of our community while staying safe and remaining healthy,” Walsh said. “We would like to remind the community that the department remains fully operational during this time and that it is safe to call us if you are in need of assistance.”

