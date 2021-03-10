CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Vaccine Links for RI & MA

Rhode Island Residents: Register for Vaccine Here

Sign up for RI's Vaccine Interest Notification List

Massachusetts Residents: Register for Vaccine Here

Mass. Vaccine Eligibility Requirements

Target partnering with CVS to distribute vaccine in 600 locations nationwide

Coronavirus

by: Wes Wilson, KXAN,

Posted: / Updated:

Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) — Target and CVS announced a partnership Wednesday that will allow CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies located within Target stores in more than 600 locations.

The vaccine will be for both Target and CVS customers as well as employees.

Target says it already supports CVS-administered vaccinations every year for the flu, as well as shingles and pneumonia. This is an extension of that partnership.

“We’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines. We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments,” Target said in a news release.

To apply to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS store inside Target, you’ll still need to go to CVS.com to check your eligibility and see if there’s a participating location near you.

Target said it plans to expand this partnership, saying it’s “looking forward to providing even more support in the coming months.”

Target also plans to work on public vaccine education efforts, including the Health Action Alliance and the Ad Council’s new campaign. The campaign seeks to reach communities of color, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and are getting the vaccine at lower rates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams