System glitch invalidates confirmed vaccine appointments; 50 eligible people turned away from state-run clinics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was the moment a local teacher had been waiting for: her shot at getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

But when she arrived at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center with her printed appointment confirmation in hand, she was told it wasn’t valid.

“I was very distraught,” she said. “I’ve been forward to this because I’ve been afraid to go to work everyday.”

After being turned away, she called the R.I. Department of Health to try and straighten out the mixup but said she wasn’t able to secure another appointment.

“To go and to think I’m getting the shot and have that sense of relief, and to be told the system does work properly all the time,” she said. “How many people’s lives are being upended because of that?”

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, tells 12 News she is one of roughly 50 people this happened to within the past couple of days.

Wendelken said the issue was limited to appointments made for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“[On Tuesday], we were rescheduling people for appointments for next week. For people in this situation [on Wednesday], we had enough vaccine on hand to vaccinate them when they arrived,” he explained.

The teacher 12 News spoke with said she was thankfully able to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens pharmacy, but she’s still frustrated about the ordeal the state put her through.

“I understand the department of health is trying to do they best they can, but these are people’s lives we are talking about,” she said.

Wendelken said the issue with the registration system has been addressed and will not be a problem moving forward.