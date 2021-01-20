Supermarket manager wants RI to consider grocery store employees ‘essential workers’ in vaccine rollout

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Grocery stores have remained open since the coronavirus pandemic began back in March, which is why an employee at one local supermarket is urging the state to include them in the early phases of the vaccine rollout.

Donna Chabot, 65, has worked at Seabra Foods in Bristol for six years. The closing manager said while she has underlying health conditions, she’s still unsure when she will be allowed to get vaccinated.

“The fact that I have diabetes and I’m in a grocery store five days a week … it’s very frustrating,” Chabot said.

R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said the state is doing the best it can with what’s available.

“There is no vaccine sitting on a shelf anywhere here in our state,” she said.

Alexander-Scott said the 14,000 doses the state receives each week isn’t enough to include everyone that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends be included in Phase 1.

She said Rhode Islanders 75 and older should begin getting vaccinated in February.

“What we receive, we get out. If we receive more, that’s really going to allow us to get at the populations that we want to,” she said.

Chabot hopes that the vaccination efforts currently underway for essential workers will include people like her as well.

“There’s a population out there, like myself, who really should be [vaccinated],” Chabot said. “All of my co-workers.”

Chabot said some of her co-workers have already tested positive for COVID-19. While she’s managed to avoid the virus, she’s urging customers to continue to wear face masks and practice good personal hygiene.

She said several customers at her store are still being turned away each day for not following the safety protocols.

“There’s a sign on the door that says we require you to wear a mask,” Chabot said. “Ten months and you still don’t get it. I don’t understand that.”

To date, more than 49,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in Rhode Island, while 11,780 people have also received their second and final dose.