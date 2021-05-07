Superintendent says Cranston high school vaccine clinics a success, despite lower turnout

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston’s superintendent says just over 250 people were vaccinated through clinics held at the city’s high schools this week.

“Thanks to everyone’s cooperation and support, these clinics went very smoothly,” Jeannine Nota-Masse, Cranston’s superintendent said in a news release.

According to data from Cranston Public Schools, there were 1,116 eligible students at Cranston East, 1,032 at Cranston West, and 123 at NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy.

Of those eligible students, district officials say just 137 people registered for the clinic at Cranston East, while 130 registered for the clinic at Cranston West. The district reported several no-shows.

According to district officials, some of those registered who did not arrive may have been absent from school, ill, and/or in quarantine, however, the district says it does not receive any information as to why someone does not attend the clinic they registered for.

In total, district officials say 130 patients were seen at Cranston East and 124 patients were seen at Cranston West.

Nota-Masse says there are a few things she attributes to the smaller turnout.

“We realize that many of our students had already been vaccinated over the April vacation week when their age group opened up statewide, especially because many of our harder hit zip codes were given even earlier access to vaccines prior to April 19 and many were able to secure those appointments as well,” she said in a news release.

Nota-Masse says the district is working to ensure it can have as much of the school population fully vaccinated as possible in time for Senior Week in June, being able to attend celebrations like prom, honors night, and graduation.

These types of events were either eliminated all together, or significantly modified last spring.

Nota-Masse says although vaccinations are not required for anyone to attend a prom or graduation event, anyone who can show proof that they are fully vaccinated in time for these events will not need to quarantine if they are considered a close contact to a positive case, nor will they need to show proof of a negative test prior to these events.

“We are looking forward to seeing our students and their families celebrating these events safely this spring,” Nota-Masse said.

Clinics took place in the school gymnasiums in collaboration with the Cranston Fire Department, City of Cranston, and Cranston Public Schools.

The district’s second dose clinics will take place in three weeks.