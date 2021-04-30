‘Summer’s around the corner;’ Some RI state beaches to reopen in 2 weeks

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — When Rhode Island’s state beaches reopen this summer, the parking lots and the sand will look different than in 2020.

In Thursday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Dan McKee announced state beaches are planning to open at full capacity this summer.

Starting the weekend of May 15, Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches will open, while most others will follow on Memorial Day Weekend, according to McKee.

Last summer, parking was restricted at those beaches in an effort to reduce crowds and allow people to practice social distancing by the water.

The state’s outdoor mask mandate is lifted for those who are fully vaccinated as of Friday, but McKee reminded potential beachgoers masks must still be worn in high-traffic areas.

“Masks in crowded areas, like concession stands, as we start the season,” McKee said Thursday.

“We can’t let up now. Summer’s around the corner, and let’s keep going. Let’s keep getting vaccinated,” he added.