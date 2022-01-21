Sturdy Hospital to hand out free COVID-19 test kits Saturday

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Sturdy Memorial Hospital says it plans to hand out 2,500 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to patients this weekend.

“With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant, we see an immediate need to help keep the community healthy,” President and CEO Aimee Brewer said in a news release. “We encourage our patients to utilize the rapid tests as a way to keep family members and friends safe.”

The hospital is holding a drive-through distribution event on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brewer said the test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to two per vehicle, as supplies are limited.