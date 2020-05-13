12 RESPONDS //
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Study suggests test used in RI may miss many coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new study out of New York University is raising doubts about the reliability of the rapid testing system Rhode Island has been relying on for a significant portion of its coronavirus testing, though the findings have not yet gone through the academic peer review process.

The ID NOW test by Abbott Laboratories is being used by CVS Health at the rapid-testing site the Woonsocket-based company set up in the Twin River parking lot in Lincoln. That site’s launch in early April has been widely credited with moving Rhode Island from laggard to leader in per-capita tests compared with other states.

The new study — posted on BioRxiv, a clearing house for research awaiting review by other scientists — found that the Abbott ID NOW system missed one out of every three positive samples discovered by a slower test developed by Cepheid Inc., and it missed almost half the positive samples found by using a dry nasal swab.

The R.I. Department of Health and CVS have both been asked for comment on the study, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

It’s not the first time questions have been raised about the reliability of the Abbott test. Last month, the Cleveland Clinic stopped using the test after researchers there found a double-digit rate of false negatives. At the time, a spokesperson for the company downplayed the results, suggesting that the test performs well when done properly.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

Providence

