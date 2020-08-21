Study: Children infected with COVID-19 had high levels of virus in airways

BOSTON (WPRI) — A newly released study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Hospital for Children claims kids play a larger role in spreading COVID-19 than previously thought.

In a study of 192 children up to 22 years old, 49 tested positive for COVID-19, researchers said, adding that they found higher levels of the virus in the children’s airways, making them more contagious.

The study, published in The Journal of Pediatrics, said these levels were “significantly” higher than what’s been seen in hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

The study’s authors said if schools were to reopen fully without precautions, “it is likely that children will play a larger role in this pandemic.”

Dr. Brian Chow, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center, said while he believes it’s an important study, it doesn’t prove children are more likely to spread the coronavirus.

“It’s one thing to consider when we’re talking about school opening plans, but it’s not the only study that should guide us,” he said.

Having what’s called a high “viral load” is just one aspect that could increase the spread of COVID-19, according to Chow.

“We know that children don’t cough or sneeze as forcefully, especially if they’re younger children, say under 5, so they may not be able to spread it very well through the air,” Chow explained.

He added that a different study about infection rates of contacts of children may provide better insight.

“Without knowing those types of attack rates, those infection rates, it’s hard to say that just having a high amount of virus in nasal secretions means that they can transmit more effectively,” Chow said.

