Study: 4.7K+ COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths may have been prevented in US nursing homes this summer

(WPRI) — A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that if more nursing home staff had been vaccinated against COVID-19, thousands of cases and hundreds of nursing home deaths may have been prevented.

Study authors looked at a two-month period this summer, and found in counties with a high prevalence of infections, nursing homes with low staff vaccination coverage had higher numbers of cases and deaths than those with high staff vaccination coverage.

Authors of the study also reported facilities with the lowest staff vaccination rates were linked to roughly one additional resident death for every five nursing homes.

Federal data shows there were more than 730,000 confirmed positive cases and more than 140,000 COVID-related deaths among U.S. nursing home residents since the start of the pandemic. The latest data also shows 682,000 nursing home staff cases and about 2,100 staff deaths.

Roughly 75% of nursing home workers and almost 87% nursing home residents of residents across the country are vaccinated, according to the most recent federal health data.