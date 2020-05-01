Students file class-action lawsuits against Brown, Boston University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For many students, the college experience isn’t just about education. It’s about the interaction with other students, one-on-one learning opportunities with the professor, and living with peers on campus. Those aspects of college life were non-existent for much of the spring semester, according to students filing class-action lawsuits against Brown University and Boston University.

In a press release sent to Eyewitness News, the law firm Hagens Berman said it was representing students filing class-action lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against Boston University and in Rhode Island against Brown University. The suits were filed on April 30.

The students demand repayment for their tuition, room and board, and other costs related to the disruption COVID-19 closures caused to their spring semester. They said by paying for the semester and not receiving what they expected from that payment, this was considered a breach of contract.

According to the press release, Boston University students pay $27,360 in tuition alone each semester. Brown University students pay $28,556 for tuition each semester.

In the lawsuit filed against Brown, the complaint says, “Despite sending students home and closing its campus(es), Defendant continues to charge for tuition, fees, and room and board as if nothing has changed, continuing to reap the financial benefit of millions of dollars from students. Defendant does so despite students’ complete inability to continue school as normal, occupy campus buildings and dormitories, or avail themselves of school programs and events.”

It went on to say, “While some colleges and universities have promised appropriate and/or proportional refunds, Defendant excludes itself from such other institutions treating students fairly, equitably and as required by the law. Defendant has refused to provide any tuition or fee refund for the Spring 2020 semester. Defendant only offered minimal adjustments for housing and meal plans.”

According to the lawsuit filed in Rhode Island, Brown University’s endowment totaled $4.2 billion as of the end of the 2019 fiscal year. 2019, it said, was the largest fundraising year in Brown’s history.

The colleges switched to online learning when both governors enacted “stay at home” orders in March.

The press release said, “’Both Boston University and Brown offer online courses regularly, and there’s a reason why students still choose in-person, on-campus classes and experiences over them,’ Berman said. ‘Both universities also tout their incredibly low student-to-professor ratio and ability to offer a quintessential New England college experience for students, yet neither of these benefits, among many others, are obtainable now.’”

Gov. Gina Raimondo dedicated Thursday’s daily press briefing to answering students’ questions. She was asked about what the future of college life will look like moving forward. The governor said she has requested the presidents of all 20 colleges in Rhode Island to submit plans on what they see college looking like on their campuses in the fall.

“So what will it look like?” she added. “There will be more cleaning, more testing, mask-wearing, probably not big lecture halls where everybody, 300-400 kids sit together in a lecture hall at one time. The good news is we have several months to plan for it.”

