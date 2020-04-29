1  of  3
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! President Trump, industry leaders hold roundtable discussion on reopening the nation’s economy Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Stop the music: 2020 Newport folk, jazz festivals canceled

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The 2020 Newport Folk and Jazz festivals have both been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the cancellations Wednesday, the same day Gov. Gina Raimondo said that all events that attract crowds of more than 50 people will not be allowed to take place this summer as the state continues to fight the virus.

July Fourth parades and large weddings with more than 50 guests also will not be allowed to go on.

The state on Wednesday announced 321 new cases and 12 more virus-related deaths, for a total of 251.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com