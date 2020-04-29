Stop the music: 2020 Newport folk, jazz festivals canceled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The 2020 Newport Folk and Jazz festivals have both been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the cancellations Wednesday, the same day Gov. Gina Raimondo said that all events that attract crowds of more than 50 people will not be allowed to take place this summer as the state continues to fight the virus.

July Fourth parades and large weddings with more than 50 guests also will not be allowed to go on.

The state on Wednesday announced 321 new cases and 12 more virus-related deaths, for a total of 251.

