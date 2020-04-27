Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Stop & Shop, union want grocery workers to be classified as ’emergency personnel’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stop & shop generic_211476

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stop & Shop and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) issued a joint statement calling on federal and state governments to declare grocery store employees to be temporarily considered “extended first responders,” or “emergency personnel.”

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and UFCW International President Marc Perrone say that Stop & Shop workers, who are also UFCW members across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York have worked to make sure families have to food and groceries they need during these difficult times.

“Make no mistake, Stop & Shop associates are essential workers and they deserve essential protections,” the statement read.

Reid and Perrone also announced a 10% increase in pay for union hourly store associates would be extended through May 30.

Stop & Shop first announced the pay increase on March 22, along with flexible hours for associates and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for associates required to quarantine by government authorities or by the company.

“Stop & Shop and UFCW have worked together to provide these workers with benefits and protections during this health crisis, including emergency pay raises, additional paid sick leave, and access to KN95 masks and face shields, but even more can be done for these workers,” the statement continued.

Reid and Perrone say if employees are considered extended first responders or emergency personnel it would help ensure they have priority to testing, emergency childcare, and other protections to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Governor Baker  Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m.- White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com