Stop & Shop, union want grocery workers to be classified as ’emergency personnel’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stop & Shop and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) issued a joint statement calling on federal and state governments to declare grocery store employees to be temporarily considered “extended first responders,” or “emergency personnel.”

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and UFCW International President Marc Perrone say that Stop & Shop workers, who are also UFCW members across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York have worked to make sure families have to food and groceries they need during these difficult times.

“Make no mistake, Stop & Shop associates are essential workers and they deserve essential protections,” the statement read.

Reid and Perrone also announced a 10% increase in pay for union hourly store associates would be extended through May 30.

Stop & Shop first announced the pay increase on March 22, along with flexible hours for associates and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for associates required to quarantine by government authorities or by the company.

“Stop & Shop and UFCW have worked together to provide these workers with benefits and protections during this health crisis, including emergency pay raises, additional paid sick leave, and access to KN95 masks and face shields, but even more can be done for these workers,” the statement continued.

Reid and Perrone say if employees are considered extended first responders or emergency personnel it would help ensure they have priority to testing, emergency childcare, and other protections to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.

