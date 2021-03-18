Stop & Shop pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines in RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stop & Shop says it will now allow eligible residents in Rhode Island and Massachusetts to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at select locations.

Currently, the grocery chain says appointments are available for those who live, work or study in Rhode Island and who meet current state health criteria.

Right now, Stop & Shop pharmacies in Rhode Island are currently offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only authorized for those 18 and older, in four locations:

East Providence : 1925 Pawtucket Avenue

: 1925 Pawtucket Avenue Lincoln : 622 George Washington Highway

: 622 George Washington Highway North Smithfield : 595 Smithfield Road

: 595 Smithfield Road Warwick: 2740 Warwick Ave

Massachusetts Stop & Shop pharmacies are currently offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, which is only authorized for those 18 or older, to eligible groups determined by the state.

For those hoping to schedule an appointment in their state, users are advised to enter the zip code for the area near where you want your appointment.

Stop & Shop notes this does not have to be the zip code for a home address, billing address, or any other particular address. Users can use the zip code for any area where you want to search for appointments, which may be near their home, place of work or another convenient location.

Also this week, Walmart announced it would begin to allow eligible residents in Rhode Island to schedule vaccine appointments at select locations beginning sometime Thursday.

This story is developing.