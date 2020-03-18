Stop & Shop among stores offering allotted shopping time for customers over 60

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A local grocery store chain has carved out designated shopping times for older customers to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

Stop & Shop began offering specific shopping hours for customers 60 and older on Tuesday to give them an opportunity to shop in a less crowded environment.

Customers 60 and over can shop between 6-7:30 a.m. After that, the stores will remain open for all customers until 8 p.m.

“Although Stop & Shop will not be requesting ID for entry, they request that we all respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for our older neighbors,” the company said in a statement. “Stop & Shop will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.”

The grocery store chain also said its stores are continuing to “maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation.”

Target is also offering “senior only” shopping hours. The retailer has been setting aside the first hour of shopping every Wednesday (between 8-9 a.m.) for vulnerable guests.

The company is also “encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this time frame.”

