Live Now
New England Nation – Tom Brady: A Look Back
Closings & Delays
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | All Latest Information | WATCH DAILY: 11:30 AM, 3 PM, 9 PM Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

Stop & Shop among stores offering allotted shopping time for customers over 60

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A local grocery store chain has carved out designated shopping times for older customers to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

Stop & Shop began offering specific shopping hours for customers 60 and older on Tuesday to give them an opportunity to shop in a less crowded environment.

Customers 60 and over can shop between 6-7:30 a.m. After that, the stores will remain open for all customers until 8 p.m.

“Although Stop & Shop will not be requesting ID for entry, they request that we all respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for our older neighbors,” the company said in a statement. “Stop & Shop will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.”

The grocery store chain also said its stores are continuing to “maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation.”

Target is also offering “senior only” shopping hours. The retailer has been setting aside the first hour of shopping every Wednesday (between 8-9 a.m.) for vulnerable guests.

The company is also “encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this time frame.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com