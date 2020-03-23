1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
Closings & Delays
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Stop & Shop Distribution Center scrambles to restock shelves

Coronavirus

by: Gina Marini

Posted: / Updated:

ASSONET, Mass. (WPRI) — Forklift operations at the Stop & Shop Distribution Center have been busy loading and unloading household products, including toilet paper, as the company works to keep up with the demand.

The pandemic has caused customers to begin stockpiling supplies, including toilet paper, hand sanitizer face mask, latex gloves and cleaning products – leaving store shelves bare.

Vice President of Distribution Operations Jim Labrecque tells Eyewitness News that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has been working around the clock to ensure its stores are stocked with high-demand items.

“The demand that our customers have made in the stores is a very large increase more than double what we normally would have,” Labrecque said. “We do send multiple trucks to a single store in a day, but it’s going to take more than that to refill the stores to get them back to normal conditions.”

The warehouse takes in thousands of fresh and dried products daily that are then sent to stores across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“There’s really no need to panic. There’s plenty to go around. We just need time to get through the supply system,” Director of External Communications Jennifer Brogan said.

The grocery store chain recently implemented special “senior shopping hours” in an effort to protect the vulnerable population.

List: Senior shopping times at local stores »

In addition, Stop & Shop locations will soon place reminder signs throughout the store regarding social distancing and will also mark the ground with tape to ensure all customers are spaced out while waiting in line. The company also said it would install Plexiglas shields at each cash register to protect both the customers and employees.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com