1  of  2
Breaking News
RI now has 20 coronavirus cases; Raimondo gives insurers new orders Gov. Baker announces new COVID-19 command center, reminds public to stay vigilant
Closings & Delays
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // Local Event Cancellations | Local Colleges & Universities | RI Health Dept. | MA Health Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Sports Impacts | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

Stop & Shop cuts store hours, suspends pickup service amid Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) – In response to product shortages spurred by growing coronavirus concerns, Stop & Shop announced Sunday it is cutting store hours.

The retailer said starting Monday, March 16, stores will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Some locations may have different hours, and Stop & Shop encourages people to check with their local store for details. Starting Monday, March 16, stores will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The retailer said starting Monday, March 16, stores will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Some locations may have different hours, and Stop & Shop encourages people to check with their local store for details.

The supermarket chain said it is adjusting store hours to give employees more time to unload deliveries, stock shelves and better serve customers.

Additionally, Stop & Shop is temporarily suspending online pickup service until further notice due to what a news release called “unprecedented demand” and product shortages.

The store’s representatives said they understand customers have experienced delays with home delivery as well, and they are working to ensure the process is running smoothly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com