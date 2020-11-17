Stop & Shop among supermarket, pharmacy chains planning to offer COVID-19 vaccine

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — With an emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine potentially coming soon, plans are being made on where and how the vaccine will be distributed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced a list of chain and community-pharmacy networks that will be part of vaccine distribution.

“The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Stop & Shop is on the list and says it will be among some of the first pharmacies in the country to administer future COVID-19 vaccines, once authorized or approved.

In the weeks ahead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may sign off on one or more vaccines.

Monday, Moderna announced its vaccine candidate was nearly 95% effective, just a week after Pfizer said its candidate was 90% effective.

Still, the storage of the vaccine is something pharmacists are figuring out. Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be stored at a significantly cooler temperature than Moderna’s.

Dr. Brittany Orlando, a clinical pharmacist with Stop & Shop Pharmacy, says storage is a big logistical issue for not only Stop & Shop, but other pharmacies, hospitals and doctors offices that may not have the right freezer to store the vaccine.

“Some preliminary information suggests that these vaccines may have a period of time, so a number of days or weeks, and they can be brought up into the standard freezer range or even the refrigerated temperature range,” Orlando said. “So we’re working on the details of that to see how we’ll be able to offer it and store it appropriately”

Stop & Shop said the vaccine will be available to its customers for free at its more than 250 pharmacy locations in the Northeast.