CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Stop & Shop among supermarket, pharmacy chains planning to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — With an emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine potentially coming soon, plans are being made on where and how the vaccine will be distributed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced a list of chain and community-pharmacy networks that will be part of vaccine distribution.

“The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Stop & Shop is on the list and says it will be among some of the first pharmacies in the country to administer future COVID-19 vaccines, once authorized or approved.

In the weeks ahead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may sign off on one or more vaccines.

Monday, Moderna announced its vaccine candidate was nearly 95% effective, just a week after Pfizer said its candidate was 90% effective.

Still, the storage of the vaccine is something pharmacists are figuring out. Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be stored at a significantly cooler temperature than Moderna’s.

Dr. Brittany Orlando, a clinical pharmacist with Stop & Shop Pharmacy, says storage is a big logistical issue for not only Stop & Shop, but other pharmacies, hospitals and doctors offices that may not have the right freezer to store the vaccine.

“Some preliminary information suggests that these vaccines may have a period of time, so a number of days or weeks, and they can be brought up into the standard freezer range or even the refrigerated temperature range,” Orlando said. “So we’re working on the details of that to see how we’ll be able to offer it and store it appropriately”

Stop & Shop said the vaccine will be available to its customers for free at its more than 250 pharmacy locations in the Northeast.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour