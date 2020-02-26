Stonehill College suspends Italy study abroad programs due to rise of coronavirus

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Stonehill College has asked students who are studying abroad and interning in Italy to return to the United States as soon as possible as concern over the coronavirus grows.

According to a statement released on Tuesday from Aliki Karagiannis, director of international programs, the school asked students to leave Italy and return to their homes within 48 hours.

Karagiannis says that as of now, there are no cases of coronavirus infection at any of their academic campuses around the world, including in Italy.

Students and parents are asked to coordinate their own travel plans based on the status of their current round-trip air ticket. Any student who faces challenges is asked to email Karagiannis and the college will work with their vendor to help.

Students who confirm their travel home are also asked to share their details with Karagiannis so she can confirm all students who are abroad have returned home safely.

As students fly back to the United States, depending on the airport, they may be asked to self-identify as having come from a nation with multiple cases of coronavirus, Karagiannis added. They also may be asked to undergo additional screening by staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Once home, we recommend students follow the CDC’s recommended self-imposed quarantine and that they must remain home—away from campus—for a minimum of two weeks, carefully monitoring their health,” Karagiannis said.

Karagiannis says the school will review academic options to help students complete their semester credits.

