RI’s boating industry faces rough waters ahead as coronavirus stretches into warmer months

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island boating industry is bracing for rough waters ahead amid the damage to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a yacht broker with ties to the area.

Boat broker David Powers said the Ocean State could lose revenue that would usually be gained from people who come to visit Rhode Island in the summer.

“We’re seeing fuel docks shutting down, we’re seeing sandbars shutting down,” Powers said. “We’re seeing marine activity coming to a halt.”

Because of those restrictions, people who would normally travel from further distances may have a difficult time finding places to fill their fuel tanks, according to Powers.

“We’re seeing fuel docks closing all up and down the Eastern Seaboard,” he said.

Powers spent his college years at Bryant University and began working as a professional crew member on yachts when he graduated. He now lives in Florida, but still spends many of his summers in Rhode Island.

Powers said it’s not only a logistical struggle for boaters, but it’s also expensive.

“If they’re going to spend the money to go north for the summer they want to make it worthwhile,” said Powers. “Nobody knows where we’re going with this.”

He said though this virus is hurting many other industries like restaurants, boating is a big part of Rhode Island’s economy.

“The economic impact of the marine industry in Rhode Island alone is $2.65 billion,” said Powers.

With thousands of jobs on the line and more than a thousand businesses, Powers said he’s heard from Rhode Island boaters who are concerned about the impact this pandemic will have.

“A lot of facilities rely on New England summers,” said Powers. He noted that Newport’s shipyard relies heavily on bigger boats that travel throughout the Eastern Seaboard.

“Those are the boats that really contribute a lot to the local economies,” he said. “Those crew members are eating in the restaurants, they’re shopping in the local stores.”

According to Powers, instead of going north, many people are heading to areas like the Bahamas that have not seen the impact from the virus as much as the northeast has.

