State subcommittee to vote on use of third COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Though thousands of doses were already in transit as of earlier this week, a state subcommittee tasked with reviewing and approving COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution will decide if a third vaccine is safe to use in Rhode Island.

The R.I. COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is scheduled to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine Wednesday morning.

The vaccine was granted an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Saturday, after an advisory panel to the FDA unanimously endorsed the vaccine the night prior, voting that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its risks in people ages 18 and over.

On Sunday, another advisory panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also endorsed the safety and effectiveness of J&J’s vaccine.

An R.I. Department of Health spokesperson confirmed the state placed an order for doses of J&J’s vaccine and the shipment would arrive sometime later this week.

Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said last week federal partners informed the state Rhode Island would “likely get a first push of 9,000 doses,” and “could conceivably start administering this vaccine in two weeks or so,” provided the vaccine was cleared by the necessary federal and state entities.

On a call with governors Tuesday, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said states should prepare to administer 16 million to 17 million total weekly doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of March, climbing to 17 million to 18 million weekly by early April.

A Health Department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday the state got an increase from 12,870 doses of Pfizer to 14,040 first doses, but did not get an increase in Moderna supply.

President Biden says Merck and Co Inc will help make rival J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership.

Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act in order to equip Merck’s plants to be able to produce the J&J vaccine, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says it will also help to alleviate other bottlenecks the company is facing.

“One is fill-finish capacity, which is actually kind of the bottle, the tops that’s put on these bottles of vaccines. And the other is drug substance availability, which is some of the components that make up the, the ingredients in the vaccines,” Psaki said Tuesday.

Federal officials say the supply of J&J doses to states will increase from about 4 million to 6 million weekly doses by the end of March, and 5 million to 6 million doses weekly through the end of April.

Beyond the first shipment arriving this week, subsequent allocations of the J&J vaccine to Rhode Island are unclear, according to the Health Department.

The latest available vaccination data released Tuesday shows 78,350 Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated, while 272,313 total doses had been administered as of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the subcommittee is also expected to explain how the start of Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan is progressing, provide data on what populations are accepting and receiving the vaccine, and give an update on high density communities targeted to receive the vaccine.