PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After two years, all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are set to close as part of Rhode Island’s endemic strategy.

Starting Friday, anyone who wants to get a COVID shot or test will have to go to their primary care doctor, a pharmacy, or a community partner.

Most tests are available at no cost, including at-home kits from the federal government.

“Shifting these resources into our existing public health infrastructure means that COVID-19 is causing fewer disruptions to everyday life, and that ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts can be managed by our provider partners who traditionally offer these services to Rhode Islanders,” interim Health Director James McDonald said.

“While this is an important step toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic disease, it is still important to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines for the best protection,” he continued. “Now, you can easily do that at your doctor’s office or a pharmacy, just like you would for the flu.”

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the COVID-19 community level for each county in Rhode Island from “medium” to “low.”

The CDC updates the levels for each county weekly based on case rates, hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

If cases spike again, state leaders say the testing and vaccination sites will reopen.