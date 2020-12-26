State-run COVID-19 testing sites in Rhode Island reopen after holiday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a brief closure for the holiday, all state-run COVID-19 testing sites were back open on Saturday with regular testing hours.

Testing is now available to all Rhode Islanders through portal.ri.gov.

At Gov. Gina Raimondo’s final COVID-19 briefing of the year, she and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott urged people to get tested twice before the new year — such as before and after Christmas.

Raimondo said it’s a “simple, concrete, live-saving thing that you can do.”

The state also continues to offer pop-up rapid testing at shopping centers through the holidays, but the health department stressed that those are only for asymptomatic people who are already there to shop.

The statewide pause ended on Monday, but the gathering size remains at a single household.

The governor said she has no plans of imposing another pause, but may not have a choice if the COVID-19 data spikes again due to people gathering over the holidays.