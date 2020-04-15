State Police warn of ‘several’ COVID-19 related scams

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are warning of an increase in COVID-19 related scams. Now they are asking Rhode Islanders to be extra vigilant and protect their personal information.

State Police say they’ve received reports from law enforcement from around the country where impersonators are pulling people over illegally to tell them they’re in violation of stay at home requirements — it’s already happened in Colorado.

Last month, Greeley Police Department announced several citizens had reported they were recently pulled over or waved through a funnel type roadblock, and questioned for “violating the COVID-19 law.” Reports have all described unmarked type vehicles with dashboard-mounted red and blue lights; black uniforms with no markings or badge and duty belts with little equipment.

Police in Greeley say there are no local police, state police, or sheriff deputies doing this, and are still investigating.

A little over an hour away in Aurora, police say a woman reported a possible police impersonator.

After an investigation, police say the woman later confessed to making up the story. On the department’s Facebook, police wrote, “The female was not trying to create public panic, but instead was trying to get her company to take better protective measures since she was being told that she was an essential employee.”

Despite the false report, Aurora police said it serves as a reminder officers will never pull you over for the sole purpose of determining why you’re driving, and that officers will always be in identifiable uniforms, with patches and a badge.

“We don’t know what people’s intentions are for pulling them over. We don’t know if it’s to get their personal information or something worse. We want people to be vigilant,” Aurora police officer Matthew Longshore said.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island State Police Financial Crimes Unit released a list of several kinds of fraud that have been seen nationally and have been, or are expected to be, observed within our region.

Police Impersonations/Checkpoints : Reports from law enforcement partners outside of Rhode Island revealed police impersonators have been conducting illegal motor vehicle stops and setting up roadblocks often telling motorists that they are in violation of stay-at-home requirements. At this time, Rhode Island State Police and National Guard are manning the following checkpoints: Route 95 north at the Welcome Center, Hopkinton, Rhode Island 50 Westerly Bradford Road, Westerly, Rhode Island

: Reports from law enforcement partners outside of Rhode Island revealed police impersonators have been conducting illegal motor vehicle stops and setting up roadblocks often telling motorists that they are in violation of stay-at-home requirements. At this time, Rhode Island State Police and National Guard are manning the following checkpoints:

Fraudulent COVID-19 Testing Sites: Fraudulent testing sites have appeared outside of Rhode Island where victims are directed to pay a fee to be tested with fake kits and even being informed that they are healthy or that they are not positive for COVID-19. Suspects are also recording the personal identifiable information of their victims. The official State of Rhode Island drive-up testing sites are located at the Community College of Rhode Island Warwick Campus, Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island. CVS has set up a site at Twin River Casino.

Fraudulent COVID-19 Testing Personnel Responding to Residences: Several states report individuals arriving at victim’s residences pretending to be health officials with the intent of robbing the residence. Rhode Island Department of Health is not sending any health professionals to peoples’ residences.

Mail Scams or Mail Fishing & Theft: Mailbox fishing thefts were on the rise prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, the crisis itself presents increased opportunities for nefarious activity. Additional mail scams are prevalent as criminals are exploiting the expected release of COVID-19 financial assistance, insurance transactions, stimulus checks or sending fraudulent checks to victims asking for a fee to received early payment.

Government/Official : Criminal actors are using a variety of means to contact potential victims through emails, text messages, social media, etc. They are establishing fraudulent websites that mimic government sites including links to provide personal information or inserting malicious computer code if clicked. See examples: U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service : Criminal actors will utilize ‘spoofed’ email addresses posing as U.S. Treasury or IRS officials requesting victim(s) provide personal identifying information or even processing fees, to receive their share of government stimulus funds. Federal government agencies such as the U.S. Treasury and IRS will not call, email or text you. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Alerts : Fraudulent emails falsely claiming a direct link to a list of COVID-19 cases in the victims’ area use buzz words like “safety and hazard” to gain the victims’ attention. Victims are then drawn to a fake link containing malware. False National Guard Mobilizations on Social Media : A fraudulent document was circulated via social media claiming that Homeland Security was preparing to mobilize the National Guard and active military to enforce a two-week quarantine, nationwide. The false document mentioned the Stafford Act, which gives the President of the United States justification. Unemployment : Currently, the State of Rhode Island is inundated with requests of legitimate applications for Unemployment Benefits and reporting job loss resulting from COVID-19. The RI State Police has also received complaints of fraudulent requests for assistance attempting to defraud the state. Employers and employees should be vigilant about claims, or false websites created to target individuals seeking assistance.

: Criminal actors are using a variety of means to contact potential victims through emails, text messages, social media, etc. They are establishing fraudulent websites that mimic government sites including links to provide personal information or inserting malicious computer code if clicked. See examples:

Emails Containing Malicious Attachments: Beware of emails providing instructions to download forms to complete and bring to nearby health facilities for COVID-19 testing. After the form is downloaded criminal actors activate malicious code with the ability to complete nefarious actions within your network or computer.

Elder Fraud: Criminal actors focus on the unique life and financial positions of seniors especially with financial institutions closing and forcing the use of online platforms that some may be unfamiliar with. Caretakers and family members are reminded to pay especially close attention to their seniors during this crisis.

Online Sales of Fake Corona Equipment & Supplies: Internet shopping websites have marketed “oxygen concentration” equipment as well as other items like a “Corona Air Purifier Necklace” and pills offering “Anti-Viral Protection” for 30 days. Some sites marketed home test kits for $29.99 to $79, none of which have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Before submitting any personal or financial information be sure to verify the legitimacy of the website you are shopping from.

Exploitation of VPN: In cases where employees are teleworking, they have received emails from their employer (because their home network could have been compromised) raising the possibility of business email compromise schemes. Be sure to keep your home computer anti-virus protection up to date.

VTC Hijacking (Zoom Bombing): Virtual Tele-Conferencing use has doubled since government, school, and commercial office shutdowns due to concerns over COVID-19 contamination. The use of unsecure VTC platforms, increases the risk of compromising sensitive and personal information. When posting a virtual meeting do not post on public sites notify the participants via secured private platforms used by your organization.

Additional Common Scams

Tutoring Scams focusing on the increase in online related study materials, tutors seeking payment upfront for services that are not rendered;

Financial Related Scams: Investment, Market Manipulations, Advance Fee Schemes, Donations or Charitable Giving, Healthcare fraud schemes, General Financial Relief, Airline Carrier Refund, etc.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of such fraud should contact the following agencies:

Rhode Island State Police or your local police department

The Rhode Island United Way Cybercrime Hotline by dialing 211.

Rhode Island’s Consumer Protection Unit at the Office of the Attorney General (401) 274-4400.

Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov to file a complaint

During this time of social distancing, you are encouraged to initiate such a complaint by telephone or via the Internet.