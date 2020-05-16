State parks busy with residents eager to get outside

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Summer-like temperatures Saturday brought out hundreds of Rhode Islanders to Colt State Park in Bristol.

Lynn Farkas of North Providence was among those soaking up the sunshine. She said the coronavirus pandemic makes nice days even more valuable.

“I had to get out. It’s such a gorgeous day. I couldn’t be in the house anymore. It’s very important for your own self-care and mental health and it’s not good for you to be all cooped up all the time.”

Dozens were out walking, riding bikes, having small picnics, and even fishing — all within social distancing guidelines set forth by Gov. Gina Raimondo.

“We’ve been quarantining since mid-March so to be outside is great,” Jules Ivory said.

“We’ve been inside for two months so to get out is nice,” Derrick Roa said.

Phase 1 of reopening Rhode Island has allowed more than a dozen state parks to open, but public beaches are closed until Phase 2, which will likely happen sometime in June.

Donald and Kathy Blasi are retired and said COVID-19 has been keeping them indoors, but on Saturday they felt safe in Bristol.

“We’ve just been staying home and hunkering down. We biked in here before it opened to cars and we felt it was our very own spot. I don’t want to save this beautiful park to myself as many can enjoy come enjoy it,” Kathy said.

Parking remains limited at state parks to reduce foot traffic and all are closing early.

According to the Department of Environmental Management website, Goddard Memorial State Park and Rocky Point Park in Warwick remain closed. The agency hopes to reopen all state parks by the end of May.