State parks, beaches officially closed until further notice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ All state parks, beaches and campgrounds are now officially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Raimondo made the decision on Tuesday after hearing reports of too many people congregating at parks and beaches last weekend.
“Restricting access to public places where any groups might gather, such as parks and beaches, is a necessary step we’re taking to protect public health,” Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Janet Coit said. “During this critical time when we all must practice social distancing, I encourage Rhode Islanders to enjoy the outdoors close to home by taking a walk around the block or spending time in their backyards and to respect the closure and stay away from state parks and beaches.”
Coit said people shouldn’t drive to parks and beaches because all the entrances are blocked off, though Rhode Islanders are not prohibited from walking or riding bikes there as long as they’re adhering to Raimondo’s social distancing mandates. She said DEM will be patrolling the parks during this time.
Here is a list of all of the state parks that will be closed until further notice:
- Beavertail State Park, Jamestown
- Black Regiment Monument, Portsmouth
- Brenton Point State Park, Newport
- Burlingame State Park, Charlestown
- Cocumcussoc Park, North Kingstown
- Colt State Park, Bristol
- Fisherman’s Memorial State Park, Narragansett
- Fort Adams State Park, Newport
- Fort Wetherill State Park, Jamestown
- George Washington State Park, Glocester
- Goddard Memorial State Park, Warwick
- Haines Memorial State Park, East Providence
- John H. Chafee Nature Preserve, North Kingstown
- J.L. Curran State Park, Cranston
- Lehigh High Grove, Portsmouth
- Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln
- Meshanticut State Park, Cranston
- Ninigret Conservation Area, Charlestown
- Pulaski State Park, Glocester
- Purgatory Chasm, Middletown
- Snake Den State Park, Johnston
- Rocky Point, Warwick
Here is a list of state beaches that will be closed until further notice:
- Charlestown Breachway, Charlestown
- Ninigret Conservation Area, Charlestown
- East Beach, Charlestown
- East Matunuck State Beach, South Kingstown
- Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly
- Salty Brine State Beach, Narragansett
- Scarborough North Beach, Narragansett
- Scarborough South Beach, Narragansett
- Roger W. Wheeler State Beach, Narragansett
In addition to the closures, Raimondo ordered all state campgrounds to delay opening for the season until at least May 1. Coit said all campground reservations through April 30 have been cancelled and people will be contacted by the state’s reservation agent regarding refunds.
Here is a list of the campgrounds that will remain closed:
- Burlingame State Campground, Charlestown
- Charlestown Breachway, Charlestown
- East Beach Campground, Charlestown
- Fishermen’s Memorial State Park and Campground, Narragansett
- George Washington State Campground, Glocester
- Arcadia Management Area (Frosty Hollow shelter, backpack camping area, and horseman’s campground), Exeter
For now, Raimondo said all state-managed trails and bike paths, including the Blackstone River Bikeway, the East Bay Bike Path, the Washington Secondary Bike Path and state management areas will remain open, though people are asked to avoid them if they’re crowded.
