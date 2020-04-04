State parks, beaches officially closed until further notice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ All state parks, beaches and campgrounds are now officially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo made the decision on Tuesday after hearing reports of too many people congregating at parks and beaches last weekend.

“Restricting access to public places where any groups might gather, such as parks and beaches, is a necessary step we’re taking to protect public health,” Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Janet Coit said. “During this critical time when we all must practice social distancing, I encourage Rhode Islanders to enjoy the outdoors close to home by taking a walk around the block or spending time in their backyards and to respect the closure and stay away from state parks and beaches.”

A sign from the DEM posted outside Goddark Park in Warwick stating it’s closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/CcuIZkykM2 — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) April 3, 2020

Coit said people shouldn’t drive to parks and beaches because all the entrances are blocked off, though Rhode Islanders are not prohibited from walking or riding bikes there as long as they’re adhering to Raimondo’s social distancing mandates. She said DEM will be patrolling the parks during this time.

Here is a list of all of the state parks that will be closed until further notice:

Beavertail State Park, Jamestown

Black Regiment Monument, Portsmouth

Brenton Point State Park, Newport

Burlingame State Park, Charlestown

Cocumcussoc Park, North Kingstown

Colt State Park, Bristol

Fisherman’s Memorial State Park, Narragansett

Fort Adams State Park, Newport

Fort Wetherill State Park, Jamestown

George Washington State Park, Glocester

Goddard Memorial State Park, Warwick

Haines Memorial State Park, East Providence

John H. Chafee Nature Preserve, North Kingstown

J.L. Curran State Park, Cranston

Lehigh High Grove, Portsmouth

Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln

Meshanticut State Park, Cranston

Ninigret Conservation Area, Charlestown

Pulaski State Park, Glocester

Purgatory Chasm, Middletown

Snake Den State Park, Johnston

Rocky Point, Warwick

Here is a list of state beaches that will be closed until further notice:

Charlestown Breachway, Charlestown

Ninigret Conservation Area, Charlestown

East Beach, Charlestown

East Matunuck State Beach, South Kingstown

Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly

Salty Brine State Beach, Narragansett

Scarborough North Beach, Narragansett

Scarborough South Beach, Narragansett

Roger W. Wheeler State Beach, Narragansett

In addition to the closures, Raimondo ordered all state campgrounds to delay opening for the season until at least May 1. Coit said all campground reservations through April 30 have been cancelled and people will be contacted by the state’s reservation agent regarding refunds.

Here is a list of the campgrounds that will remain closed:

Burlingame State Campground, Charlestown

Charlestown Breachway, Charlestown

East Beach Campground, Charlestown

Fishermen’s Memorial State Park and Campground, Narragansett

George Washington State Campground, Glocester

Arcadia Management Area (Frosty Hollow shelter, backpack camping area, and horseman’s campground), Exeter

For now, Raimondo said all state-managed trails and bike paths, including the Blackstone River Bikeway, the East Bay Bike Path, the Washington Secondary Bike Path and state management areas will remain open, though people are asked to avoid them if they’re crowded.

