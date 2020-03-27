Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
State orders Twin River casinos to remain closed

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Revenue’s Lottery Division has instructed Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino Hotel to remain closed until further notice.

In a letter sent to Twin River dated March 26, Lottery Director Gerald Aubin said the closure “will continue to be assessed in accordance with the Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines related to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.”

Twin River is allowed to utilize the number of workers deemed necessary to secure, sanitize and maintain the facilities, according to Aubin.

Marc Crisafulli, president of the two casinos, released a statement Friday saying the state’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus are “critically important.”

“We further believe our continued temporary closure is necessary to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and all residents of Rhode Island,” he wrote.

Crisafulli said Twin River has begun to “implement additional protective measures” for patrons once the casinos are able to reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

