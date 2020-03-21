State opening day care sites for medical, emergency workers

Closings & Delays
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is preparing to open hundreds of day care sites for children of medical professionals, emergency workers and others who are expected to keep working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Saturday that more than 300 sites will open on Monday, with more to follow later.

The rest of the state’s child care facilities have been ordered to shut down to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Baker said the drop-in sites are reserved for those who must report to work, including hospital workers and other “critical service” jobs including grocery store employees. Still, Baker said the sites should be used only “as a last resort.”

