State opening day care sites for medical, emergency workers

1. Usually when an economy falls into recession, there is a gradual weakening, which worsens over time. But what's happening to the Rhode Island economy right now is more like a cardiac arrest. In the space of a week, every bar, restaurant and café has either closed or severely curtailed operations. Retailers are limiting their hours or shutting their doors. Providence's biggest mall is closed for the moment; its biggest hotel is closed until June. Colleges have sent students packing two months early. Schools are undertaking an impromptu experiment in virtual learning, while many of us are working from home -- often not as productively. The list goes on. The coronavirus crisis has become so all-consuming so fast it feels like it should disappear just as quickly, the way a hurricane or a blizzard does. But a pandemic isn't a snowstorm. Goldman Sachs now expects the U.S. economy to shrink by a staggering 24% in the second quarter. (It only shrank 13% in the worst year of the Great Depression.) Here in Rhode Island, nearly 40,000 people have applied for out-of-work benefits in the last 10 days, an unprecedented number in such a short time. Hard as it is to believe, a back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests the state's unemployment rate has already soared from 3% to 10% -- again, in less than two weeks. Perhaps the economy is like an elastic band being pulled hard in one direction, ready to snap back just as hard. That's the hope. The fear is that this level of damage is too severe to allow a quick recovery -- and that it may take months to get the virus under control.