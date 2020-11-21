State offering detailed guidance on two week ‘pause’ starting Nov. 30

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state offered clarifications and increased guidance on Saturday to an upcoming two week ‘pause’ starting on November 30.

On Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo banned Rhode Islanders from socializing outside their households (including on Thanksgiving), as she also prepared residents for the upcoming closures and restrictions.

Raimondo said the pause is intended to reduce community transmission of COVID-19, which has seen a steady increase in recent weeks. All Phase III restrictions and guidance will carry over through the pause and is available on www.ReopeningRI.com.

The two weeks of restrictions include closing gyms, colleges, offices, bars, recreational venues (including casinos) and cancelling organized sports, while keeping indoor dining and houses of worship open with limited capacity.

High schools are being asked to move to their “limited” in-person plans, with 25% capacity, also starting Nov. 30, while houses of worship will be limited to 25% capacity and restaurants will be limited to 33% capacity indoors. (Only one household will be allowed per table, because of the new social gathering rule.)

Saturday’s guidance answered some questions residents may have, including outdoor gathering sizes at restaurants. According to the state, if you are seated at a restaurant outdoors, you may be joined by one additional household capped at eight. Restaurants must ensure that parties are maintaining social distance nd mask wearing when not eating or drinking.

The guidance continued to stress gathering with only people you live with. Any adult who lives alone or is a single parents may gather with one other household, capped at five people. Children who split time between parents/main caregiver may gather with each household.

Customers may still shop at retail stores during the pause, but the state is encouraging online shopping whenever possible. Capacity at stores will be impacted — and shoppers should expect lines as big box retailers monitor entrances to comply with restrictions.