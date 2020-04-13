State lab processing hundreds of COVID-19 tests daily, but with limited supplies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Scientists in the Rhode Island Department of Health laboratory have been working around the clock to process hundreds of COVID-19 tests as the state gears up for a surge in patients.

Chief Clinical Scientist Richard Huard tells Eyewitness News that the lab is processing up to 450 tests a day and that they’ve had to shift staffing to meet the demand.

“We’ve been able to bring back employees of the Department of Health who worked here at one point, so we’ve already marshaled a great effort in order to do this coronavirus testing,”

Huard said the lab has 80 employees, 30 of whom are dedicated to processing COVID-19 testing. He said while the lab has never experienced anything like the coronavirus pandemic before, they’re prepared to make adjustments as needed.

“This is very much an unprecedented situation that we have not had in my memory such a huge response being necessary,” Huard said. “We heard it was being transmitted person-to-person in China and that’s when we thought to get our ducks in a row, so we’ve been working on this since January.”

Associate Director of Health Ewa King said the lab has enough trained staff to continue operations, but finding the supplies to continue processing the tests has been a challenge.

“We are using a variety of specialized components and reagents and chemicals to complete this test,” King explained. “It’s been a challenge to make sure all of those components are available to us at any given point.”

“We frequently find ourselves in a situation where we only have a couple of days left of supplies for a given step of the test,” King added.

