State assessing COVID-19 testing plan for long-term care facilities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past few weeks, Eyewitness News has received numerous questions from viewers regarding nursing homes, specifically why entire facilities aren’t being tested for COVID-19 if the virus can spread from someone not showing any symptoms.

12 Responds: Submit your health and financial questions »

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious and members of our elder population are extremely susceptible to infection, especially those who live in long-term care centers.

So why isn’t a more aggressive approach being taken when it comes to testing at these facilities?

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the R.I. Department of Health, offered an answer during Friday’s press briefing.

“We are assessing. Because of the congregate setting, there are aggressive steps that we can take to understand the landscape for both the staff that are there as well as the residents by doing testing,” she said. “But the key is for us to be able to really monitor that, because it’s important for people to continue to hear: the test works most accurately on people who have symptoms.”

Another concern Eyewitness News has heard from viewers is whether nursing home staffers are going from caring for residents who are in isolation to caring for those who aren’t.

In an email, Kathleen Heren, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, said “the staff that are assigned to care for the isolation residents are the same ones on all shifts providing they are asymptomatic.”

“There is no rotation,” Heren wrote. “If a worker has been exposed and tests positive, they are sent home to isolate.”

Heren added that the workers’ safety depends on the use of personal protective equipment and if the isolation protocols are followed, there’s no reason anyone should catch the virus.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465