Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks announced Sunday its company-owned stores across the U.S. and Canada will shift to a “to go” model for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing.

While customers can still walk up to the counter and order, there will be no seating in stores.

Starbucks says it may temporarily close stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. It’s possible other locations will be closed or see reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID –19 cases, according to a news release. 

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

