Staffing still a concern at nursing homes as RI sees resurgence of COVID-19 cases

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After working through some of the darkest moments in the coronavirus pandemic, a caregiver at a North Providence nursing home tells 12 News that, with the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations, she’s fearful she will have to go through it again.

For more than two decades, Dawn Auclair has been a CNA at Hopkins Manor.

“They are at the end of their life and they deserve to get what they need,” Auclair said.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reports that approximately 20 residents there have died due to complications from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit.

“It’s a very scary world to live in,” Auclair said. “You go to work and you’re outside praying in your car before you go in that we’re going to get through this today. I’m not going to be positive.”

State health officials also confirm that the nursing home has had a handful of positive cases within recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island reported more than 700 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest number of cases the state has seen in a single day since the pandemic began back in March.

The news is gut wrenching to Auclair, who tells 12 News she was on the front lines as the unforgiving virus made its way through her workplace.

“The people you take care of, you learn to love them,” she explained. “We don’t do this job for the money, but you know, I’ve worked the COVID unit with one of my coworkers, and it was just like before our eyes the patients were gone. It was heartbreaking. They were scared. They knew they were going to die. It was tough. It was very tough to watch it and very hard to hold your own composure to try to make them feel safe.”

She said she gave her all to her patients even as they were dying, but she and her colleagues can only do so much.

“I’ll be honest with you, if we had staff in the building to help us get this job done, the likelihood of COVID spreading through the building would be less,” she said.

Auclair tells 12 News she has Asthma and COPD, two underlying conditions that put a person at increased risk of complications if they contact COVID-19.

She said so far, her weekly COVID-19 tests have all come back negative. As cases continue to surge in Rhode Island, she’s asking everyone to keep the state’s most vulnerable in mind.

“People think that if they don’t wear their masks it won’t affect them, but they don’t realize the people around them could be affected and it could be killing them,” she said.

Auclair is not the first to express concerns regarding a staffing shortage at the nursing home.

Back in July, employees at Hopkins Manor were among the group of nursing homes preparing to strike over a lack of staffing. That strike was ultimately postponed after Gov. Gina Raimondo promised to find a solution.

