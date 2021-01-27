Spring 2021 COVID-19 data, protocols, updates for local colleges and universities

Open textbook and pen. Economic book and chart. Diagram representing the dependence of economic parameters. Learning economy.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Classes are back in session for the spring semester, and colleges and universities each have different plans in place for preventing the spread of COVID-19, responding to any positive cases and keeping the campus community informed.

Below, 12 News has compiled the available resources from Southern New England schools including reopening plans, COVID-19 dashboards and the latest updates from school officials:

Bridgewater State University All Spring 2021 semester courses at BSU will have an online component. The university says approximately 80% of BSU online classes in the spring will be delivered in a synchronous format, meaning online with virtual class meetings on specific days and times. COVID-19 Safe Return: This page includes FAQs for students and resources for faculty members and employees. COVID-19 Dashboard: This data will be refreshed and published every Thursday.

Brown University

Beginning Jan. 27, Brown University is allowing small, in-person classes as the school’s Campus Activity Status moves to “Level 2” for the first time since November. The campus has three activity levels, with Level 1 having the most significant restrictions in place.

Community Response to COVID-19: The latest updates on Brown’s COVID-19 planning and response.

COVID-19 Campus Activity Status: This page provides members of the Brown community with a guide for complying with current health protocols and required prevention measures while engaged in study, work and living at Brown.

COVID-19 Dashboard: The data in the dashboard is based on processed test results at any given time, and thus, daily numbers may change.

Bryant University

Remote classes begin Feb. 1. Following the first week of remote instruction, students can return for move-in Feb. 6-8 and classes in a hy-flex hybrid format begin Feb. 9.

Be Bryant Strong | COVID-19: Recent data on testing and what’s new on campus.

Health & Safety: This page includes new testing protocols, quarantine guidelines, how to protect yourself from COVID-19, plus information on a personal safety hotline.

Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI)

The college says given the ongoing risk of the pandemic, most classes will continue to be delivered remotely for Spring 2021. There will be some exceptions, including certain lab sciences, health care courses and a small number of developmental and ESL courses. Additionally, a number of courses in advanced manufacturing, the arts and other hands-on disciplines will be offered on campus.

COVID-19 Home: Includes links to resources for testing, plus the local and state guidance.

Johnson & Wales University

JWU began the first day of classes on Jan. 19. To accommodate this delayed start, the university has canceled spring break, and says limited on-campus activities will be permitted with approval.

Students enrolled solely in lecture, non-lab academic classes will be taught remotely for the spring semester, as well as all graduate students (with the exception of those enrolled in Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Occupational Therapy Doctorate, and Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership programs).

COVID-19 Center: Includes recent university updates and a link to JWU’s COVID-19 Conduct Protocol.

Providence College

Spring semester classes began Jan. 25, but the college remains in a “quiet period” until Feb. 1, which limits movement on and around campus.

Coronavirus Pandemic Response Information: This is PC’s page for information about the pandemic, including spring semester instruction, on-campus housing and other services. It also includes a COVID-19 data dashboard at the bottom of the page.

Messages to our Community: Students can find regular communications and updates from college leadership on this page.

Rhode Island College

During the spring semester, the college will once again be predominately remote, offering limited in-person classes for the visual and performing arts. Clinical placements will continue to be held in-person and in accordance with procedures established by the partnering entities.

COVID-19 Updates: This page contains key elements of RIC’s reopening plan, including campus updates and health and safety guidance.

COVID-19 Reporting: Notifications of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the campus community (e.g., faculty, staff and/or students, working, teaching, learning, residing or routinely engaging in activities like sports on campus), will be reported here.

Rhode Island School of Design

The school’s Wintersession began online on Jan. 11. The school says planning for spring 2021 is in the process, with the semester starting Feb. 22.

Wintersession 2021 and Spring 2021: This page explains how courses will run in the winter and spring sessions, explains how to request a leave of absence, and notes division by division plans.

RISD COVID Testing Data: The COVID-19 dashboard provides up-to-date statistics from ongoing campus testing, and is updated daily Monday through Friday.

Roger Williams University

The university says in order to assess the status of the virus among returning community members, the first two days of undergraduate and graduate Bristol courses, on Feb. 1 and 2, will be fully remote. Professors will reach out to students with specifics about their classes for those two days.

For spring semester, the university says there will be a mix of online, face-to-face and face-to-face with permission for remote access courses.

Reopening Roger – Spring Return: This page includes links to testing data, health and safety protocols, messages from campus leaders and more.

RWU COVID Testing Data: This dashboard provides up-to-date results from RWU’s Broad Institute testing partnership, and is updated within a few hours of receiving the most recent day’s testing results (which is shown at the bottom of the dashboard).

Salve Regina University

Classes for the spring 2021 semester began on Jan. 19. Based on guidance from the R.I. Department of Health, Salve Regina says it will not have a spring break this year.

Back To Salve: This page includes campus status updates, recent communications, information on testing and more.

COVID-19 Dashboard: Information on this page will be updated as results become available, typically by the end of each workday. The dashboard reflects tests conducted by Salve Regina through the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Mass.

UMass Dartmouth

The first day of classes for the spring semester began on Jan. 19. The university says it will offer a “modest number” of additional courses face-to-face this spring.

Returning to Campus: This page includes updated policy information for the Spring 2021 semester, health and safety guidance, plus links to schedule testing and the university’s testing dashboard.

COVID-19 Dashboard: The data included here informs number of tests, cases and positivity rates for the university,. and will be updated whenever new test data becomes available.

University of Rhode Island (URI)

Classes began remotely Jan. 26, and will continue to be offered online through Jan. 29. The university says in-person and blended classes will shift to or include in-person meetings starting Feb. 1

COVID-19 Response: This page includes recent updates for students, plus a link to URI’s COVID-19 Tracker.

COVID-19 Tracker: The data represents all URI campuses, and data for the previous day are published every weekday before noon.

Wheaton College

Wheaton’s Spring 2021 semester begins on Feb.3, and will be taught with a hybrid tutorial model, a mix of in-person and remote learning. The colleges says there will not be a Spring Break period.

Return to Campus: This page includes the current status at the university, updates, links to information about testing and more.

COVID-19 Dashboard: The COVID-19 Dashboard updates will return at the beginning of the spring semester on Feb. 3.