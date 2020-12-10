Specialist: Vaccine will hopefully be available to all Rhode Islanders by next summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If all goes according to plan, Rhode Islanders could begin getting immunized against the coronavirus as early as next week, according to Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director with the R.I. Department of Health.

Chan detailed the state’s four-phase vaccine distribution plan during Gov. Gina Raimondo’s weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday, adding that the Health Department hopes to have all Rhode Islanders vaccinated by June 2021.

“This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” he said. “That is incredibly exciting to me. If offered, I would be the first person at the door to get this.”

Chan said the state plans to not only receive doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, but also Moderna’s, both of which are in the process of being approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA is set to approve Pfizer’s vaccine Thursday, just days after the agency released its first scientific evaluation confirming that it offers strong protection against the virus. The agency is also slated to analyze Moderna’s vaccine later this month, which the pharmaceutical company recently said appears to be 94.5% effective.

“It is something we have been waiting for,” Chan said. “I think it’s that bright light, a piece of good news.”

Once both the vaccines are approved for emergency use, Rhode Island should receive approximately 32,000 doses a month, according to Chan.

He said the state’s vaccine distribution plan is months in the making and will allow all Rhode Islanders the chance to get vaccinated safely, effectively and free of charge.

“These vaccines are being developed quickly,” Chan added. “Every person in every neighborhood in Rhode Island needs to have access to the vaccine.”

Chan said the state will not be administering the vaccines and is only in charge of redistributing them to the vaccinators, which will include doctor’s offices, pharmacies, hospitals and community clinics.

Right now, Chan said the state is hammering out the remaining details to ensure everyone who wants to get vaccinated can do so.

“We are very aware that things like transportation, housing, access to health care … all those social determents of health can affect the ability to access the vaccine,” Chan said.