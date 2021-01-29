Specialist set to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

(WPRI) — Jamestown State Rep. Deborah Ruggiero is hosting an online forum Friday with Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director at the R.I. Department of Health, to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. To register and receive a link to the meeting click here.

Anyone who would like to ask Dr. Chan a question is asked to email it to Representative Ruggiero at drjamestown@cox.net.

“So many people are calling and emailing me asking when will they be able to get the vaccine and where will they go for it. Hopefully, this conversation will answer questions and minimize the anxiety. We all want to know when we’ll be safe and get back to seeing our family and friends,” Ruggiero said. “This community conversation is a great way to get many questions answered and Dr. Chan is one of the state’s leading experts.”

Those who would like to watch the event at a later time can watch it on Ruggiero’s Facebook page, and on her website.