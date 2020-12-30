Specialist: It’s too soon to say when RI will move to the next phase of its vaccination plan

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly everyone has one question on their mind right now: “When will I be able to get the coronavirus vaccine?”

The short answer, according to R.I. Department of Health’s Dr. Phillip Chan, is it’s too soon to tell.

Chan, a consultant medical director at RIDOH, said they’re working as fast as they can to administer as many vaccines as they can, but emphasized that the state’s four-phased distribution plan has many layers and is based on equity.

“Implementing a vaccination process to the scale we’re trying to do here in Rhode Island, and frankly across the United States, is incredibly complex,” Chan said.

Each week, roughly 13,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines arrive in the Ocean State. The R.I. Health Department reports that so far, approximately 17,000 Rhode Islanders have been vaccinated.

Chan said the state right now remains in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes health care workers, first responders, residents and staff at congregate living facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

The state is also beginning to vaccinate residents of Central Falls, which has the highest percent positive rate in Rhode Island.

During a virtual briefing Tuesday, RIDOH Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said she’s pleased with where the state stands in its vaccination efforts.

But critics continue to express concern with how slow the process is moving nationwide.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University’s School of Public Health, expressed his frustration with the slow rollout on social media Monday evening. He blamed the federal government for neglecting to work with states on the final steps of getting vaccines to people.

“Ten months into this pandemic we’re talking about the basics of, ‘How do we get vaccines into people’s arms?'” Jha said.

On Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna with Operation Warp Speed said they’re right on track, and don’t foresee having to change the rollout timeline.

“Vaccine allocation or uptake usually starts out a little slow and then it increases exponentially and very rapidly,” he explained.

So when will the rest of Rhode Island be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Chan said right now, there’s too many variables to say for certain when the state will move through the phases.

“We’re unsure of the numbers of the vaccine supply coming into the state,” he said. “The other thing that’s making it a little difficult to plan as far as the timeline is we’re not exactly sure of uptake among different populations.”

Chan said he believes those in Phase 1A will still be getting vaccinated come March, but that doesn’t mean those in other phases will have to wait until then. He reassured that there will be an overlap between phases.