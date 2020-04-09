Special education teacher on distance learning: ‘So far, so good’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Virtual classes have been in session for nearly three weeks now because of the pandemic, and while special education teachers are facing a unique set of challenges, one tells Eyewitness News that remote learning has been going well.

Meeting Street pre-kindergarten teacher Stephanie George said in the few weeks that her students have been remote learning, a little creativity and some at-home learning activities from parents, have helped to keep students on track in the new normal.

George said it’s been so far, so good.

“There’s a lot of opportunity learning at home so I think we are doing the best we can,” George said.

While getting, and keeping, the attention of 4- and 5-year-olds can be challenging virtually, the kids seem to be adjusting well. She said she’s had full attendance since the class transitioned to remote learning.

“The ability to connect through the videos have been really helpful,” she said. “A lot of the parents have said that the kids enjoy seeing each other and their classmates. When their teachers talk to them over the video, it seems a little bit more real.”

But because her students each have individual needs, she also keeps to their individual learning plans.

“We’re also working separately with the families, giving them lesson plans that are appropriate for their children and giving them strategies,” George said.

She said she has also found that learning from home even has some unique educational benefits.

“The kids are also learning some different things at home as well like helping their parents cook and bake, so there’s also some learning happening just being at home,” George said.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has not yet announced if students will finish the rest of the school year from home but is expected to make a decision soon.

