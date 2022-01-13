Southcoast Health suspends visitors, with some exceptions

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Southcoast Health has once again changed its visitation policy.

The hospital group said, “due to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and for the safety of our patients and healthcare workers,” no visitors will be allowed at its hospitals or emergency departments.

Southcoast Health visitor policy as of 1/12/22.

The exceptions for visitation for adult inpatient care or inside the emergency department include circumstances like end-of-life care, legal guardians or required health proxies, or a support person at the discretion of the care team.

A birth partner or parents accompanying minor children are allowed to visit a family-centered unit. However, no visitors under the age of five, including siblings are allowed to visitors post-partum patients, and no visitors under the age of 12 are allowed in the pediatrics department.

All approved visitors will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test, following a stricter visitation policy that was put in place a month ago.

The test, according to the hospital, must be a PCR test taken within 24 hours of the visit, and the result must be provided by a lab. This excludes rapid antigen and at-home tests.

The hospital group is also facing ongoing staffing challenges, and notes on its website its Middletown urgent care facility is temporarily closed as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Southcoast Health has facilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.