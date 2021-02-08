Southcoast Health offering vaccinations to eligible patients; selected through lottery system

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — On Monday more eligible residents in Massachusetts will be able to be vaccinated through Southcoast Health.

For now, the health care system says recipients — 75 and older in the first group of Phase 2 — will be chosen randomly through a lottery system.

Southcoast Health says it plans to administer 2,700 vaccines this week among three of the locations it has chosen in Greater Fall River, Greater New Bedford (Dartmouth), and Greater Wareham.

In order to be contacted, Southcoast Health says you must have a MyChart account, or sign up to register for one. The health care system says a Southcoast Health primary care provider is not required and if you have an existing MyChart account, or once you’ve activated one, you need not take further action.

Those chosen will receive a message from Southcoast to schedule an appointment through the MyChart app or through their doctor.

According to Southcoast Health, Rhode Island patients are able to receive vaccinations at Southcoast sites if they are randomly selected through a lottery process and receive an invitation to schedule.

A limited number of vaccinations took place Friday, where 84-year-old Lucien Tetreaut was the first to receive the shot.

“I’m so glad I got it,” Tetreaut said Friday. “I just want to get back to normal life, and I think that’s why everybody has got to do the same thing– get the shot and let’s get away from this,” he added.

Eligible residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island can also make appointments at select retail pharmacies.

Vaccinations at CVS stores in Providence and Johnston are now able to be scheduled, and more locations are opening up in Rhode Island in the coming days.