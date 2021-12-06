Southcoast Health implements stricter policy for visitors

(WPRI) — A new inpatient visitor policy asks visitors at any Southcoast Health facility to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

The test, according to the hospital, must be a PCR test taken within 24 hours of a visit, and the result must be provided by a lab.

The hospital group noted the policy is “for the protection and wellbeing of Southcoast Health’s patients, employees, and providers.”

Southcoast Health visitor policy as of 12/6/21.

The policy also puts limits on how many visitors can see a patient at a time, as well as age restrictions.

For example, an inpatient visitor may have one visitor at a time, with a maximum of three visitors per patient each day. If a visitor is between the ages of 5-17, the hospital group says two visitors may enter “to ensure the minor is accompanied by an adult.”

One visitor may accompany surgical patients or go to the same-day surgery center, physician offices, imaging, or laboratory patient service center, the policy notes.

There are stricter restrictions for the maternity unit, however. If birth partners are not vaccinated, they must be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive on the unit, according to the policy.

Additionally, visitors under the age of five, including siblings, are not allowed to visit new mothers, and no visitors under the age of 12 are allowed on the pediatric unit, regardless of vaccination status.

There are some exceptions, however, like end of life/patient comfort measures, parents of pediatric or infant patients, designated support person for patients with disabilities, or if clinical teams determine unique circumstances.

The policy also states no visitors experiencing cough, shortness of breath, a temperature over 100 degrees, or any other symptoms consistent with COVID-19, will be allowed into a facility.

The policy went into effect just two days after the new omicron variant was detected in Massachusetts.

However, much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and if it can cause more or less severe disease.

Southcoast Health’s new visitor policy is one of the stricter hospital policies in the area.

As of Monday, Lifespan and Care New England visitor policies indicated visitors, while subject to screening and mask-wearing, are not subject to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within a certain time frame.

Southcoast Health has facilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.