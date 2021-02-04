Some states prioritizing teachers over vulnerable seniors for COVID-19 vaccine

(WPRI) — In a press briefing Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said vaccinating teachers is “not a prerequisite” for the safe reopening of schools.

While a CDC advisory committee has put teachers in the “1B” category for getting vaccines, the second priority group for vaccination, Walensky said there is “increasing data” suggesting schools can safely reopen, and vaccinating teachers is not necessary to do so.

However, some states are putting teachers at or near the front of the line in hopes of getting students back into the classroom, while other states have prioritized teachers in some form.

As of Feb. 1, at least 25 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have made some or all teachers eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to an analysis by Education Week.

In Massachusetts, early education and K-12 staff are in the third tier of Phase 2, after adults 75 and older and 65 and older.

In Rhode Island, teachers are not specifically prioritized, despite calls from governor in waiting, Dan McKee. McKee later clarified comments he made, stating teachers should not be vaccinated before vulnerable seniors, but should still be prioritized in some way.

The R.I. Department of Health says the state’s criteria for Phase 2, announced at the end of January, makes more than 50% of teachers eligible to be vaccinated.

Oregon and Idaho are allowing teachers to jump the line ahead of some vulnerable seniors.

At the end of January, Oregon entered Phase 1b, which allowed teachers and school staff to get vaccinated ahead of some health care workers and some seniors.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the move was in an effort to get kids back in the classroom sooner — though her office says teachers are not required to get the shot to come back to school.

Starting Feb. 8, Oregon residents 80 and older will be eligible to get their shots.

In Idaho, teachers, along with first responders and correctional facility staff, began vaccinations Jan. 12. The state’s vaccine distribution timeline says Idahoans 65 and older could expect to be vaccinated after that, starting in February.

The CDC says 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the United States involve adults 65 and older, with adults 65 to 74 five times more likely to be hospitalized, with the risk of death in that age group 90 times higher.