Some small businesses cautious to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some retailers previously closed during the state shutdown started to reopen on Saturday, but under new state restrictions such as limited crowd sizes and increased cleaning.

“We feel it’s too early for us.”

Lind Daems owns Kreatelier on Hope Street in Providence. She said the popular gift shop needs more time to ensure safety for its customers.

“First of all we are still busy with making and processing masks and we are not ready with all the requirements. So we need some time to create a new way of shopping in the store, we have to change to appointment only, so yeah, that will be a challenge to have five people at a time.”

Rhody Craft is also located on Hope Street. Owner Kim Clark says online sales of gift boxes and puzzles have been keeping the gift shop alive, but she too is not ready to reopen doors to the public just yet.

“My business has taken a 180 degree turn. I used to be a shop in-store only, I didn’t really have an online presence, and now I’m 100 percent online. Sales are way down of course. I feel really grateful I’ve sold enough to be able to get my bills paid.”

Clark says she’s also keeping closed for a bigger cause.

“We’ve invested so much by staying home and we’ve all sacrificed so much to try and flatten the curve that we should go as long as we can, and if we reopen to soon then all of the sacrifices we’ve made are gonna to be for nothing,” she said.

Both businesses said they hope to reopen by the end of May.